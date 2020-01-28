Lawmakers aim to lower Louisiana’s car insurance rates during legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers will again try to lower your car insurance rates during the 2020 legislative session.
At least six of the nearly 60 bills that have so far been drafted aim to reduce rates by either incentivizing court settlements after an accident or restricting how insurance companies calculate their rates.
The legislative session begins in March and more insurance bills could follow.
