Krewe of NYX dedicates new inclusive playground to Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Children in New Orleans have a new place to play thanks to the Krewe of NYX.
Sunday, NYX held a ribbon cutting and dedication of a new playground to honor Nancy Parker Boyd who was instrumental in helping the krewe’s project come to fruition as its 2020 grand marshal.
NYX Captain Julie Lea put a thoughtful spin on the grey sky and rain that loomed over the Lafitte Greenway in Mid-City New Orleans.
“I believe she is shining down on us today crying happy tears,” says Lea.
“A kid in a wheelchair or walker can go and get on the merry-go-round, but a kid without a disability can go get that merry-go-round as well,” says Larry Barabino.
This is the first of three all inclusive playgrounds the organization will sponsor over the next few years.
“I never thought we would really be able to do it,” says Lea. “$134,000 seemed like so much money.”
“I said I want to build an all-inclusive play structure that could benefit all kids in the city of New Orleans and they sat back and they looked and said ‘we’re in’,” says Barabino.
The place for all became a fitting place for the krewe to honor the late Nancy Parker who had agreed to be this year’s grand marshal before her death.
“You will notice a beautiful structure that is dedicated to her honor at this playground,” says Lea. “All the kids, all the parents everyone who comes to see this playground will get to enjoy this space in her memory forever.”
“I remember the concept came together it’s just so shocking I was telling the krewe members here and the artists here, Nancy would probably say I can’t believe y’all are doing this for these two birds. It took me two minutes to come up with this and you’re giving them all this big honor, but I’ll take it. That’s how she was,” says husband Glynn Boyd.
Nancy’s husband, children, parents and friends joined the celebration today.
“I don’t know. It was just something about her that was just different always and I’m so appreciative that everybody noticed it,” says mother Patsy Parker.
“I was telling my children the other day one day I can come her with your grandkids, our grandkids, and talk about their mother,” says Boyd.
“I’ve always wanted her to be something that would be. Would mean something to somebody other than herself and I think she’s shown mom that she could do it,” says Parker.
A special place to remember a special person with joy.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.