‘I’m not doing well, I’m sick’: Shaq pays heartbreaking tribute to Kobe Bryant during podcast interview

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant chat at the unveiling of a statue of O'Neal in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant downplayed talk of a reignited feud with Shaquille O'Neal, saying there is "nothing new" that has been said recently between the former teammates. Bryant had recently said that if O'Neal had worked harder, they could have won 12 rings together with the Los Angeles Lakers. O'Neal fired back on social media that they could have won more if Bryant had passed him the ball more often. But Bryant said Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, during a visit to the U.S. Open tennis tournament that the comments don't mean they are fighting again. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)