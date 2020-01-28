Gonzales man accused of contractor fraud after being paid over $48,000 for repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales man has been arrested after being paid over $48,000 to repair another man’s flooded home.
According to officials, Colt Miller was paid to complete home repairs but failed to do so. Investigators also say Miller did not have a business license.
A man whose home was flooded in 2016 first contacted Miller in February of 2018. In March, he paid Miller over $48,370 to cover stage one of the repairs.
The homeowner says Miller completed about $14,000 of the work before he stopped showing up.
The alleged victim says Miller began making several excuses for why he wasn’t working on the house.
Miller says the homeowner was procrastinating and didn't allow him and his worker to finish the work.
Miller is facing one charge of residential contract fraud and engaging in the business of contracting without authorization.
