FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
By Diane Deaton | January 28, 2020 at 5:16 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of fog will be more problematic Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a portion of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi in effect until 9 a.m.

Take extra time and be careful during the commute. Once the fog lifts and visibility improves, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with light southeast wings and a high in the mid-60°s.

Overnight, expect showers and perhaps an isolated storm to develop on First Alert Doppler radar. Temps will drop to 51°.

Wednesday morning rain returns with a 60% coverage clearing by the afternoon and a high of 62°.

