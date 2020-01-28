FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of fog will be more problematic Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a portion of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi in effect until 9 a.m.
Take extra time and be careful during the commute. Once the fog lifts and visibility improves, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with light southeast wings and a high in the mid-60°s.
Overnight, expect showers and perhaps an isolated storm to develop on First Alert Doppler radar. Temps will drop to 51°.
Wednesday morning rain returns with a 60% coverage clearing by the afternoon and a high of 62°.
