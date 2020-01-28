Denham Springs man dies in head-on crash on Walker Road North

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 28 on Walker Road North in Livingston Parish.
Investigators say, Michael Hankins, 32, of Denham Springs, was traveling northbound in a 2004 Honda Civic.
For reasons still under investigation, Hankins crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of traffic and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck head-on.
Hankins, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. Authorities say he later died at the hospital.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Louisiana State Troopers do not know if either driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
