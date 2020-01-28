Baton Rouge residents fed up with getting stuck at railroad crossings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of Baton Rouge drivers’ biggest traffic fears: getting stopped at a railroad crossing.
“Sometimes we can be stuck on the railroad tracks for 15-20 minutes maybe, and don’t let it just stop and sit,” one resident Shawna Robinson told WAFB.
We know that trains are going to have to stop and pause sometimes at railroad crossings like this one. But the problem comes when drivers are stopped there for 30, 40 minutes or even up to an hour.
“I know the other day the train got stuck on the track for like an hour or two and it caused traffic and everything," another resident London Sylvester said.
“The other day I was rushing for a doctor’s appointment for a procedure and I got stuck by a train that would never move,” resident Mary Harb said.
I reached out to the railroad companies, but they did not respond.
So I checked in with the Federal Railroad Administration. I was told there are no federal guidelines on how long a train can block a railroad crossing.
I also talked with DOTD about various options to help you on the road the state tells me railroads are not in the department’s jurisdiction.
DOTD officials recommended you simply plan ahead.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.