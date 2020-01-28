Balloon release to be held for man killed in drag racing crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friends and family have planned a balloon release for Deondrick Rudd, who was killed in a crash involving two cars police believe were drag racing.
The balloon release will be Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in front of Aspens Apartments, the spot where he was killed.
The wreck happened as two cars were reportedly drag-racing on North Lobdell Boulevard on Jan. 25 around 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 bock of North Lobdell Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Investigators believe a 2006 Ford Mustang and a 2008 BMW were drag-racing on North Lobdell. The BMW reportedly lost control and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, which caused both vehicles to run off the road.
The vehicles struck and killed Rudd while he was riding his bike after colliding with a utility pole. The cars landed mangled on top of each other.
Rudd was weeks away from proposing to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.
“People just need to start being more responsible instead of irresponsible and think about what they’re doing before they actually do it,” his mother, Dionne Harris told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter. She says she never thought she’d have to go through burying a child.
One of the drivers was also killed, but his brother, Lattimore Brock, 67, is locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces vehicular homicide and other charges.
