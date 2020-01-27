VIDEO: BRFD searching for arson suspect after truck set on fire on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently searching for the person responsible for reportedly setting a vehicle on fire.
BRFD investigators say on Jan. 24 around 3 a.m., a fire was intentionally set to a pickup truck parked at a home in the 5400 block of Sycamore Street.
In the video, the unidentified person can be seen walking up to the truck, dumping some sort of liquid on it, then lighting it on fire and running away.
Officials with BRFD say the truck was parked just a few feet from the home, which was occupied by three people at the time of the fire, one of which was a 93-year-old woman who is bedridden.
The alleged arsonist fled the home on foot towards McClelland Drive.
Watch the surveillance video below.
