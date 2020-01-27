Two accused in Duplantier murders to appear in court Monday ahead of March trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of their trial in March, two men charged in a high-profile double-murder case are scheduled to appear in court Monday, Jan. 27.
Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia face kidnapping and first-degree murder charges for the 2015 deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier.
The couple was found bound and beaten to death inside their truck at a gas station in Hammond.
In September 2019, a judge decided there was too much pre-trial publicity for the case to continue in East Baton Rouge Parish.
As for Monday’s court appearance, the accused murderers are scheduled for a pre-trial conference.
The victims’ families asked prosecutors not to seek the death penalty, but both men are facing life sentences.
