Two accused in Duplantier murders to appear in court Monday ahead of March trial
Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | January 27, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 7:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of their trial in March, two men charged in a high-profile double-murder case are scheduled to appear in court Monday, Jan. 27.

Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia face kidnapping and first-degree murder charges for the 2015 deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier.

The couple was found bound and beaten to death inside their truck at a gas station in Hammond.

In September 2019, a judge decided there was too much pre-trial publicity for the case to continue in East Baton Rouge Parish.

As for Monday’s court appearance, the accused murderers are scheduled for a pre-trial conference.

The victims’ families asked prosecutors not to seek the death penalty, but both men are facing life sentences.

