St. Mary Parish Courthouse reopens after evacuation due to bomb threat

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - Franklin police are investigating to determine the identity of the person who called in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department was notified of a bomb threat at the courthouse around 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 27.
Police along with personnel from the Office of Homeland Security and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office evacuated the courthouse.
Authorities searched the building for suspicious devices but did not find any.
The Chitimacha Tribal Police Department assisted in search efforts by deploying their K-9 bomb dog.
The courthouse was cleared by authorities and later opened up for normal business on Jan. 27.
Police are still investigating to identify the caller of the bomb threat. Anyone with any information about this crime asked to call the Franklin Police Department.
