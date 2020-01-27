Send us your Restaurant Week photos!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of Baton Rouge restaurants will be offering three-course meals at discounted prices during Restaurant Week Jan. 27 - Feb. 1.
Submit your restaurant week photos by clicking here.
Full list of participating restaurants:
- Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar
- Bistro Byronz – AmericanaBistro Byronz – Willow Grove
- Bistro Byronz – Mid City
- Bonefish Grill
- Bumsteers
- Capital City Grill
- City Pork
- City Slice
- Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro
- Drusilla Seafood
- Eliza Restaurant & Bar
- Elsie’s Plate & Pie
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Jed’s Local
- Jolie Pearl
- Juban’s
- La Contea
- Mike Anderson’s Seafood
- Rocca Pizzeria
- Rock N Roll Sushi
- Rouj Creole
- Soji Modern Asian
- Stroube’s Seafood And Steaks
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Texas De Brazil
- The Rum House
- Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar And Grill
- Zea’s Rotisserie & Bar
Click here for more information on Restaurant Week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.