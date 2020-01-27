Send us your Restaurant Week photos!

Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge, La., is Jan. 27 - Feb. 1, 2020 (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | January 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 12:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of Baton Rouge restaurants will be offering three-course meals at discounted prices during Restaurant Week Jan. 27 - Feb. 1.

Submit your restaurant week photos by clicking here.

Full list of participating restaurants:

  • Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar
  • Bistro Byronz – AmericanaBistro Byronz – Willow Grove
  • Bistro Byronz – Mid City
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Bumsteers
  • Capital City Grill
  • City Pork
  • City Slice
  • Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro
  • Drusilla Seafood
  • Eliza Restaurant & Bar
  • Elsie’s Plate & Pie
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Jed’s Local
  • Jolie Pearl
  • Juban’s
  • La Contea
  • Mike Anderson’s Seafood
  • Rocca Pizzeria
  • Rock N Roll Sushi
  • Rouj Creole
  • Soji Modern Asian
  • Stroube’s Seafood And Steaks
  • Sullivan’s Steakhouse
  • Texas De Brazil
  • The Rum House
  • Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar And Grill
  • Zea’s Rotisserie & Bar

Click here for more information on Restaurant Week.

