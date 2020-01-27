Multiple racehorse deaths reported at the Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four horses died at the New Orleans Fair Grounds since the beginning of the year, according to reports from the group Animal Wellness Action.
The group says the horses were euthanized on Jan. 9, Jan. 11, Jan. 16 and Jan 17.
On Monday, Jan. 20, the Fair Grounds called the recent incidents “unfortunate” and “unusual.”
“We take each and every case very seriously and are committed to investigating every possible contributing factor." the statement said. “we will continue to employ every resource to assure the utmost safety and integrity for all involved in this industry.”
Two horse deaths were also reported at the Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier, LA.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.