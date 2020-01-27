LSU basketball players react to passing of Kobe Bryant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU basketball team took to social media to express their condolences and disbelief to the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed Sunday, Jan. 26 in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Bryant spent his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP). Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he led the NBA in scoring during two seasons, ranks fourth on the league’s all-time regular-season scoring, and ranks fourth on the all-time postseason scoring list.
Gianna Bryant, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also killed in the crash. Her dad called her Mambacita. He was Mamba, and she was going to be basketball’s female version of him. She was planning to play at Connecticut and head to the WNBA.
Sophomore basketball star Javonte Smart took to Twitter and tweeted out, “you got the GOAT.”
Freshman forward Trendon Watford also took to Twitter and posted, “Nah I’m crying real tears bro ... This one hurt.”
LSU guard Skylar Mays also tweeted out, “No way," when he heard about the passing of Kobe Bryant.
