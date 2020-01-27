LSU basketball players react to passing of Kobe Bryant

Bryant spent his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP). Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he led the NBA in scoring during two seasons, ranks fourth on the league’s all-time regular-season scoring, and ranks fourth on the all-time postseason scoring list.