Judge to set bond for woman accused in elderly abuse case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge is expected to set a new bond on Monday, Jan. 27 for the woman accused in a disturbing elderly abuse case.
Lottie Morgan, 57, is in jail waiting for an update in the case that centers on the beating of a 93-year-old grandmother with a belt.
Judge Kelly Balfour said he had not seen the graphic video before setting the previous $1,500 bond.
In court on Jan. 24, District Attorney Hillar Moore added a second-degree battery charge to the case.
Moore said the new charge carries up to 18 years in prison if convicted.
Attorneys say the plan is to present the facts and let the judge decide Monday in court.
Moore also says arrangements are also being made for someone new to care for the 93-year-old woman. Morgan’s son captured the incident on video and turned that video over to the police.
