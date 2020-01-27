IRS opens 2020 filing season for individual filers on Jan. 27

(WAFB) - Monday is the first day of tax season. So on your mark, get set, and file.
The Internal Revenue Service confirms tax season for individual tax return filers starts on Monday, January 27, 2020, and the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns.
The deadline to file 2019 tax returns and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. More than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the traditional April tax deadline, according to the IRS.
Taxpayers may prepare returns through the IRS’ Free File program or through tax software companies and tax professionals before the start date, processing of those returns will begin after IRS systems open later this month.
The public can get free help preparing and filing taxes through IRS Free File online or free tax help from trained volunteers at community sites around the country. The IRS also reminds taxpayers that they don’t have to wait until January 27 to start their tax return or contact a reputable tax preparer.
In addition, IRS tax help is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov, the official IRS website, where people can find answers to tax questions and resolve tax issues online. The Let Us Help You page helps answer most tax questions, and the IRS Services Guide (PDF) links to these and other IRS services.
Information provided by the Internal Revenue Service.
