Good Samaritan, gas station employee speak out about deadly drag racing crash on Lobdell Boulevard

Good Samaritan, gas station employee speak out about deadly drag racing crash on Lobdell Boulevard
Scene of deadly drag race crash on North Lobdell Boulevard in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 25, 2020. (Source: Viewer Submitted Photo)
By Carmen Poe | January 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 5:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a wild drag race killed two people on North Lobdell Boulevard on Jan. 25.

One of the deceased was a young man who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

People in the area of North Lobdell Boulevard say they heard a loud boom near the entrance of an apartment complex and they weren’t prepared for what they saw next.

A violent video of the scene just seconds after the crash. Tenants ran from nearby homes to help. There’s also a gas station not far from the wreck.

Witnesses told WAFB employees came running from the gas station with fire extinguishers in tow.

Baton Rouge Police say a Ford Mustang and a BMW left the road, hit a tree and Deondrick Rudd, who was riding his bike at the time.

RELATED: Bicyclist killed during alleged drag-racing crash was set to propose on Valentine’s Day

Investigators say Rudd died at the scene. A Good Samaritan says it was all hands on deck to save everyone.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.