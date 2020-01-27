Good Samaritan, gas station employee speak out about deadly drag racing crash on Lobdell Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a wild drag race killed two people on North Lobdell Boulevard on Jan. 25.
One of the deceased was a young man who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
People in the area of North Lobdell Boulevard say they heard a loud boom near the entrance of an apartment complex and they weren’t prepared for what they saw next.
A violent video of the scene just seconds after the crash. Tenants ran from nearby homes to help. There’s also a gas station not far from the wreck.
Witnesses told WAFB employees came running from the gas station with fire extinguishers in tow.
Baton Rouge Police say a Ford Mustang and a BMW left the road, hit a tree and Deondrick Rudd, who was riding his bike at the time.
Investigators say Rudd died at the scene. A Good Samaritan says it was all hands on deck to save everyone.
