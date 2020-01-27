FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers returning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After spending much of Monday under gray skies, breaks in the cloud deck will increase as the clouds thin into the evening, taking the region to partly cloudy skies Monday night. Tuesday morning starts out under fairly to partly cloudy skies, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, clouds will be returning through the day, with mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday afternoon. It will get warmer Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the WAFB region.
While we do expect a mainly dry Tuesday morning and afternoon, a few showers will begin to roll into the viewing area Tuesday evening, with scattered to likely showers and t-storms for the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. Set rain chances early Wednesday at 50% to 60%. Although thunderstorms are expected, severe weather is not a serious concern. Rain totals for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame could range from 0.25” to 0.75” with locally higher amounts, so flooding is not an issue. However, the rains could make for a messy morning drive. Clouds and a few lingering light showers into Wednesday afternoon will keep afternoon highs in the low 60s for the capital region.
Thursday stays mainly dry with highs around 60° for metro Baton Rouge. We could see a few showers in the area late Thursday evening, but the bulk of the next round of rains arrives Friday, with rain chances again running at 50% to 60%. Once again, severe weather does not currently appear to be a point of concern Friday, although the Storm Team cannot rule out a few t-storms.
The good news is the weekend shapes up to be a dry one, with clearing skies and highs in the low 60s Saturday and plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s Sunday.
The extended outlook into the following week calls for isolated to scattered rains Monday, Feb. 3 with scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Feb 4. Highs both days will be in the low 70s. A few light showers could linger into Wednesday before we finally clear things out Thursday, with cooler afternoons both days as highs struggle to reach the low 60s.
