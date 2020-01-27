FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers returning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning

While we do expect a mainly dry Tuesday morning and afternoon, a few showers will begin to roll into the viewing area Tuesday evening, with scattered to likely showers and t-storms for the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. Set rain chances early Wednesday at 50% to 60%. Although thunderstorms are expected, severe weather is not a serious concern. Rain totals for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame could range from 0.25” to 0.75” with locally higher amounts, so flooding is not an issue. However, the rains could make for a messy morning drive. Clouds and a few lingering light showers into Wednesday afternoon will keep afternoon highs in the low 60s for the capital region.