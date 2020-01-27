FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier and milder weather has settled in as we start the new workweek. Clouds will take a while to clear today, but in spite of the clouds, highs should reach the mid to upper 60°s for most.
Tuesday starts out with some sunshine, but clouds will make a quick return in advance of our next storm system. We’ll get through the daylight hours on Tuesday dry, with highs in the mid to upper 60°s.
Rain returns to the forecast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as low pressure tracks along the northern Gulf Coast and through south Louisiana. Plan on a wet commute for Wednesday morning, with rain and some embedded storms likely. The threat for severe weather looks low, but maybe not quite zero. Flooding is not a concern with rain amounts expected to come in well under an inch for most.
We should dry out Wednesday afternoon into Thursday before another quick-moving system delivers another round of rain on Friday. No severe weather is expected with that event and once again, rain amounts should be manageable.
In the wake of that system, the current outlook suggests we’ll enjoy a beautiful first weekend of February with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.
