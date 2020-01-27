FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Be alert for areas of patchy fog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heading out on this Monday morning? Be alert and aware of areas of patchy fog.
Overall, visibility is not terribly restricted but it is limited in those fog-prone areas! Otherwise, it’s a relatively mild late January morning.
Monday temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 50s and under partly cloudy skies. We should top out in the upper 60s later this afternoon.
Overnight, expect lingering clouds and again, perhaps a bit more fog, and a low in the mid 40s.
On Tuesday, activity is still quiet on First Alert Doppler radar – at least during the day – and a high Tuesday of 68 degrees.
