FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of dense fog expected Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog will be the biggest weather issue over the next couple of days. Watch for areas of dense fog Monday morning.
Fog on Tuesday morning most likely won’t be as widespread or thick as Monday, but for the next two workdays, you may want to allow some extra time out the door to account for fog-related slowdowns.
After the mornings Monday and Tuesday, you’ll want to get outside and enjoy the afternoon weather. Temperatures will be quite pleasant in the mid-to-upper 60s both days.
Showers and a few t-storms return Wednesday morning as our next rainmaker moves overhead. We don’t think severe weather will be an issue at this time, but we also can’t completely rule out one or two strong storms. Gusty winds would be the main threat. Rainfall amounts from this system will be manageable.
A cold front will push through drying things out for the remainder of Wednesday. Temperatures will stake a bit of a dip to end the work/school week.
An area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico and move NE into the Gulf Coast states to end the week. The exact track of this low will determine how much rain the local area might see. For now, widespread rain is in the forecast, but the track forecast is subject to change and could result in a decrease in rain chances in the coming days.
The first weekend in February is looking really nice. The mornings will be a bit chilly, but the afternoon’s look picture perfect.
Showers and t-storms are likely once again for the middle of the next work/school week as yet another storm system moves through.
