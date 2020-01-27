EBRSO investigating burglary at storage facility on Tiger Bend Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects accused of burglarizing a storage facility.
The suspects are accused of burglarizing several storage units located in the 14000 block of Tiger Bend Road during the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2019.
Surveillance video from the facility shows one of the suspects looking directly into the camera. Deputies are hoping some recognizes the suspect pictured above and contact them with more information.
Investigators say the suspects left the facility after burglarizing several storage units in a small silver vehicle.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.