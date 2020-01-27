Daniel Cabrera named First-Team Preseason All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera has been named to the 2020 First-Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America magazine.
Cabrera will start in the right field this season after playing left field in 2019. The junior has a .300 average with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 homers, and 104 RBI.
The Baton Rouge native will wear the No. 8 jersey this season, this number is given to the LSU upperclassman who best epitomizes leadership in the Tigers’ program.
Cabrera has played in 59 games for LSU in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers,50 RBI and 40 runs. He was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer as a member of the Harwich (Mass.) Mariners, posting five doubles, one triple, two homers, and 14 RBI.
Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers, and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.
The Tigers will open the 2020 season against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 pm in Alex Box Stadium.
