BRAC says education is top priority in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce (BRAC) says education will be one of its top priorities in 2020.
CEO Adam Knapp says the parish needs to select a “revolutionary” new superintendent that can help create a pipeline from Baton Rouge schools to Baton Rouge businesses. BRAC has also identified traffic as another key concern, and indicates it will push for more infrastructure funding during this year’s legislative session.
“2020 represents a bit of a momentous fork in the road who we are as a region. In one direction is a precipice and in the other direction is really a steep staircase and as we as a community have some hard choices to make about where we’re going," Knapp said.
BRAC also says Baton Rouge should work on its branding, pointing to public relations work the city has already done to try to develop a positive reputation around the country.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.