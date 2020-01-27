Billboards honoring late Kobe Bryant pop up in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world was shocked by the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, on Sunday, Jan. 26. Eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were also killed in the crash in California.
The Baton Rouge community is remembering the star athlete with billboards that have popped up across the city.
One was spotted on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins Rowe.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have more on how the shocking deaths are shaking up fans in Baton Rouge, tonight on 9News at 10.
