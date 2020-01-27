Bicyclist killed during alleged drag-racing crash was set to propose on Valentine’s Day

“Deondrick was just so humble. He had a great personality. His character about him was just wonderful. He was a people person. He got along with everybody. He never got into no trouble, drama or anything because he just loved getting along with people,” said Harris. “I just want everybody to remember him, remember the happy memories of Deondrick. [To] remember how humble he was, how loving he was, and just how silly he was because when he walked in the room with people he always lit the room up with his personality and his character.”