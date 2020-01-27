Bayou Country Superfest announces hiatus after 10 music festivals

By Nick Gremillion | January 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 4:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bayou Country Superfest has announced it will go on hiatus after hosting concerts in Baton Rouge and New Orleans for the last 10 years, according to a tweet.

“After 10 years of bringing the best in country music to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Bayou Country Superfest will be on hiatus until further notice. We thank the fans who came for the party, and the event sponsors who helped make the Festival a Memorial Day Weekend tradition,” the organization said in a tweet.

