Women’s Basketball: Southern dominates Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team picked up its fifth conference win with a dominating performance against Alabama State on Saturday.
The Lady Jags (7-11, 5-2 SWAC) cruised past the Lady Hornets (5-12, 2-4 SWAC) with a 69-47 victory at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Brittany Rose led the way for Southern, pouring in 18 points. Jaden Towner was the only other Lady Jag to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points.
Southern took a 29-17 lead into halftime. Alabama State pulled within 12 with about 4:00 left in the game but a 10-0 run by the Lady Jags in the final 2:57 sealed the win.
