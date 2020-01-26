Women’s Basketball: LSU falls to No. 23 Tennessee

LSU forward Ayana Mitchell (No. 5) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 3:31 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fought hard throughout but came out on the losing end against No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville on Sunday.

The Lady Tigers (14-5, 4-3 SEC) fell 63-58 to the Lady Vols (16-4, 6-1 SEC).

Ayana Mitchell finished with another double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. She also blocked a shot. Khayla Pointer was the only other Lady Tiger to score in double figures. She added 12 points and had three steals.

Rennia Davis put up 30 points for the Lady Vols. She was 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

The largest lead in the game was nine by Tennessee. LSU went up by as much as seven at one point.

