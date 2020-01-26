REPORT: 4-star WR Alex Adams commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the national champion Tigers have added another big-time wide receiver to their recruiting class.
Four-star pass-catcher Alex Adams of Mississippi committed to LSU on Sunday, according to a report by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Magnolia, Miss. is ranked No. 398 overall by the 247Sports Composite. It puts him at No. 63 on the wide receivers list and the No. 7 prospect out of Mississippi.
“Talking to Coach O and [wide receivers coach] Mickey [Joseph] and stuff was a highlight for me, they were fired up,” Adams said on Sunday morning. “I just loved it at LSU. I couldn’t stop thinking about making it my home,” Adams told Shea Dixon with 247Sports.
Adams is rated as a three-star by Rivals. It has him ranked No. 76 as far as wide receiver recruits go and No. 10 in the state of Mississippi.
Adams is the third receiver in the 2020 class.
