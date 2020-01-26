Men’s Basketball: Southern powers past Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern was down early but built a nice lead before Alabama State tried to mount a comeback late in the second half that fell short Saturday.
The Jags (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) outlasted the Hornets (3-16, 2-4 SWAC), 80-71, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Forward Darius Williams led Southern with 14 points. Five Jags scored in double figures. Center Amel Kuljuhovic added 13 points. He didn’t miss from the floor. Guard Brendon Brooks finished with 12. Isaiah Rollins and Montese BLake each chipped in 10.
Williams and Kuljuhovic also each pulled down six rebounds.
The Jags led 42-30 and extended that to a 19-point lead with at the 14:43 mark in the second half. However, the Hornets chipped away to cut the difference to single figures.
Southern shot 61% from the floor to Alabama State’s 46%.
