Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fedora was an offensive analyst for Texas this past season. He started his college coaching career at Baylor from 1991-96, including head coach Grant Teaff's final two seasons with the Bears. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda also announced Saturday the retention of four staff members who had been with coach Matt Rhule all three years before he went to the NFL's Carolina Panthers. They include Joey McGuire, the associate head coach who served as interim head coach.