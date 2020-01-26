FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is likely through the early afternoon for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Rain will then trend isolated to scattered in nature for the rest of Sunday.
Rainfall amounts remain manageable with most receiving between 0.5-1.0″. Temperatures stay chilly in the 50°s today thanks to the increased clouds and passing rain showers. Overnight we dry out, but fog is expected to form into Monday morning.
Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door Monday to account for some pockets of thick fog. Monday will be a dry day with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 60°s.
Fog is once again in the forecast Tuesday morning, although it shouldn’t be as thick as Monday. A few showers will be possible late Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves closer.
The storm system will move overhead Wednesday triggering scattered to numerous showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. Rain coverage will be greatest during the morning hours Wednesday. Thursday will be dry, but by Friday we are once again busting out the umbrellas.
Another Gulf low-pressure system is forecast to develop bringing scattered to numerous rain showers for the end of the work/school week. The rain exits in time for the Groundhog Day weekend. Temperatures will be right where they should be for early February with lows in the low 40°s and highs in the mid 60°s. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the middle of the next work/school week.
