FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely around lunchtime Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The brief stretch of dry weather will come to an end Sunday. Rain once again will be likely with widespread coverage expected by late morning into the early afternoon.
Some locations could receive multiple rounds of rain Sunday with rainfall totals around 0.5″ for most. A few spots could receive up to or slightly more than 1 inch.
Flooding is not a concern, nor is severe weather.
Passing showers will begin before sunrise Sunday morning and continue off-and-on through the evening as a low-pressure system slowly drifts through the area.
The rain is gone by the morning commute and school bus stop Monday morning.
Temperatures will remain comfortable Monday. Another weather maker arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday. A few t-storms will be possible with this system, but severe weather is not anticipated. Rainfall totals will remain manageable with this weather system too.
We dry out briefly again on Thursday before yet another rainmaker arrives Friday.
Widespread rain is possible at some point on Friday. Timing still needs to be worked out as long-range models aren’t lining up exactly when the most likely rains will occur.
The Groundhog weekend still looks dry locally. Temperatures will be right at climate norms for early February.
Another storm system may impact the local area for the middle of the next work/school week.
