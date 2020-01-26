Clinton celebrates Mardi Gras season with 15th annual parade

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Folks in Clinton celebrated the Mardi Gras season with their 15th annual Family and Friends Parade on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The theme of the event was "Dancing in the Street" and there were plenty of families getting into the groove before, during and after the parade floats rolled. The event gets bigger and better every year and Saturday's celebration did not disappoint. There were dozens of floats, trucks horses and even a band.
Dr. Tongia Sanders helps organize the event each year and says she was thrilled with the turnout.
"The parade was epic and definitely one for the books. I'm so happy that we're able to present a family-friendly atmosphere each year to help families in our community celebrate the carnival season," said Sanders.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter served as one of the judges for the parade.
The winning entries are as follows:
Best Float: Dunn's Trucking
Best Truck: Clinton High School class of 1996
Best Band: All Stars in Motion
Best Car: Mrs. Dunn, 93-year-old citizen
Best ATV: Sanpiku Riders
