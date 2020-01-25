Woman charged with assault after allegedly threatening to ‘drag’ teacher at Baton Rouge charter school

The arrest report states, the woman told one of the teachers she would “drag” her during a confrontation about issues she was having with the school, the woman admitted to the officer. (Source: EBRSO)
By Kevin Foster | January 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 5:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman arrested after threatening a teacher at a charter school was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an assault of a school teacher charge, the arrest report states.

An officer was dispatched to the school about the incident Thursday, Jan. 23.

Brittany Sanford was interviewed by the officer for her alleged role in the incident.

Stanford told officers she was “having issues” with the school. The arrest report states, Sanford told one of the teachers she would “drag” her during a confrontation about those issues, Sanford admitted to the officer.

In an interview with the teacher, the officer learned Sanford was hostile with staff on more than one occasion, the arrest report states. The teacher told the officer she felt harm would come to her based on Sandford’s statement.

The officer returned Friday, Jan. 24 to arrest Sanford.

