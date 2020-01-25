Two killed in crash involving overturned vehicle, bicycle on Lobdell Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office was contacted about a vehicle crash that left two people dead near the intersection of Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive.
Calls about the incident went out just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The only information emergency officials could immediately provide about the crash was that a bicycle was involved and a vehicle overturned.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
