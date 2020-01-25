Paramedics responding to report of child shot on Birch Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paramedics are responding to a scene where a child was reportedly shot in Baton Rouge.
EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said EMS was notified at 11:49 a.m. of the incident reported in the 1900 block of Birch Street near N 19th Street.
Harris was not able to provide information about the child’s injuries.
Baton Rouge police are also responding to reports of a shooting in that area, according to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola Jr. Coppola could not provide information on the shooting victim.
