Man charged after officer discovers inappropriate relationship with teen, alcohol during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police booked Raymond Carber, 22, into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of alcohol within vehicle charges.
Police pulled Carber over in the 2900 block of Winbourne Avenue Thursday, Jan. 23. An officer wrote in the arrest report that he pulled Carber over because there was no license plate on Carber’s vehicle.
After investigating, the officer noticed a 15-year-old in the front seat of the vehicle. The teen was in possession of an alcoholic beverage, the arrest report states.
Upon further investigation, narcotics and “a plethora of personal sexual items” were discovered in the vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Carber told the officer he knew the juvenile through volunteer work he does at a church near the area they were stopped in. Carber claimed he recently picked the teen up from a nearby home and was bringing the teen to a bank to get cash.
The officer further asked Carber why he purchased an alcoholic drink for the teen. Carber allegedly replied to the officer by saying, “I thought he was eighteen,” according to the arrest report.
The legal drinking age in Louisiana is 21. However, teens can drink in the presence of parents, a spouse, or legal guardian.
The arrest report goes on to say that Carber said he was sorry.
The officer learned that the two had actually met through a dating app named Grindr, according to the arrest report. The officer wrote that the two had actually been in a sexual relationship for approximately 1 year. The officer wrote in the report that Carber was fully aware of the victim’s age.
After additional questioning, Carber admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the victim that was initiated through the social media app.
