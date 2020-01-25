Louisiana Right to Life says thousands expected at annual Life March South in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Life March South will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 in downtown Baton Rouge.
Liz Murrill, solicitor general with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, will be the guest speaker at the event. Murrill will represent Louisiana at the Supreme Court takes up challenged this spring against a 2014 state law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Also expected to attend are Dr. David Cranford, president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention and senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula, EBR Councilwoman for District 10 Tara Wicker, Rep. Rick Edmonds, and Bishop Michael Duca. The Bethany Worship Band is scheduled to perform.
Louisiana Right to Life says the march is one of five similar events happening across the state spanning three weeks. On Sunday, Jan. 19, thousands reportedly gathered in Shreveport, and on Tuesday, hundreds more gathered in Lake Charles. Also on Saturday, the second Life March Northeast will be held in Monroe, and next Saturday (Feb. 1) thousands more are expected to attend the Louisiana Life March Cenla in Pineville-Alexandria.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will gather in the grassy area in front of the state capitol, then head down 4th Street to North Boulevard to Glavez Plaza, where the program will take place.
Louisiana Right to Life says a life ministry mobilization area will be located at the North Boulevard Town Square and will be manned by area pregnancy centers and organizations. Participants are encouraged to visit the booths before or after the program.
