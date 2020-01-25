Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People in New Orleans are demanding something be done about the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel and that the two bodies still inside be recovered. Dozens of protesters marched from the hotel's remains on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday. The hotel was under construction when it partially collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three people. Two bodies are still inside the building's unstable remains. People in the city were outraged earlier this week when a tarp that had been covering the remains of one of the victims shifted, exposing the remains to onlookers. The tarp has since been replaced but it sparked cries for greater accountability.