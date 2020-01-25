FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry to start, wet to end this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure is moving overhead keeping things clear and dry for the first part of Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will allow afternoon highs to reach the mid 60°s today.
This is great news for the Mardi Gras parade taking place in Clinton today. The high-pressure system will move to our east allowing for moisture to begin to increase. This will first be noticeable by an increase in clouds by late afternoon and evening hours.
The forecast does remain dry through Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop out of Texas into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and move east along our coast.
Off-and-on light to moderate rain is expected through the day Sunday. Activity will be most widespread (likely) during the late morning and early afternoon.
Rainfall amounts will range between 0.25″-0.5″. That means we aren’t worried about a flood threat. Severe weather also won’t be an issue as the activity is expected to remain just rain with maybe a rumble or two of thunder closer to the coast. Rain exits the area by Sunday night.
The start of the work/school week will be dry and comfortable.
An upper-level disturbance will push through South Louisiana Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain this time around.
Temperatures won’t see much change through the work/school week. Morning starts will stay in the mid 40°s to low 50°s and afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 60°s.
Another storm system is set to arrive to close out the work/school week Friday. January might end wet, but February looks to start dry. The first two days just happen to fall on the weekend. So next weekend is already beginning to look picture perfect.
