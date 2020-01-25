3-year-old boy in critical condition after reported shooting on Birch Street, emergency officials say

3-year-old boy in critical condition after reported shooting on Birch Street, emergency officials say
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | January 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 1:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after paramedics responded to a report of a child shot in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Emergency management officials said paramedics were notified at 11:49 a.m. of the incident reported in the 1900 block of Birch Street near N 19th Street.

Officials said the boy is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital.

Baton Rouge police are also responding to reports of a shooting in that area, according to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola Jr. Coppola confirmed the age of the boy.

Details are limited at this time. Refresh this page and follow WAFB on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.