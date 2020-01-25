3-year-old boy in critical condition after reported shooting on Birch Street, emergency officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after paramedics responded to a report of a child shot in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Emergency management officials said paramedics were notified at 11:49 a.m. of the incident reported in the 1900 block of Birch Street near N 19th Street.
Officials said the boy is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital.
Baton Rouge police are also responding to reports of a shooting in that area, according to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola Jr. Coppola confirmed the age of the boy.
