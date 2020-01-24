Police: 7-year-old brings unloaded gun on school bus heading to Baker Heights Elementary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police have spoken to the parents of a 7-year-old who was found with an unloaded gun on a school bus heading to Baker Heights Elementary Friday, Jan. 24.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers are now in possession of the unloaded .32 caliber pistol.
Superintendent Herman Brister said in a statement that the bus driver discovered the gun in the student’s book bag. The student brought the weapon from home, Brister said.
The bus driver confiscated the gun and turned it over to school administrators.
The child will not be placed under arrest, but authorities have spoken to the parents of the child, according to Dunn.
The investigation is ongoing.
