9NEWS ALERT: Texts, emails claiming to be from FedEx could be phishing scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FedEx is warning customers about scammers sending text messages and emails claiming to be from the company.
FedEx says the messages, which address you by name, include a fake tracking number. The messages also ask for the customer to choose delivery preferences like what time and where to set the packages upon delivery.
After you open the link, you're asked to provide personal and credit card information to set those preferences.
"Delete the link. You can contact Fedex directly from a number that you know is legitimate and verify if they have any information. But they're not going to contact you in this manner and ask you for this information, they should already have it," says Carmen Million, CEO/President of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.
FedEx says it will never send customers unsolicited texts of emails, they will never ask for credit card information in exchange for a package, and they do not allow specific delivery preferences mentioned in the phishing emails. The shipping giant tweeted an alert Wednesday saying to delete suspicious messages without opening them and to report the phony texts to abuse@fedex.com.
With the majority of Americans shopping online and at-home deliveries becoming increasingly common, anybody can become a victim.
"What we want people to understand is it doesn't matter how smart you are or how educated you are. If the timing is right you could be a potential victim. So if you've ordered something and you're one of those people that gets this you could be a potential victim but you need to understand that you need to investigate and never click on a link that just comes to you," Million emphasized.
- Pay special attention to spelling and grammatical errors
- Look for excessive use of capital letters and exclamation points
- Carefully inspect the URL for slightly altered website addresses
- Manually type the tracking number in here
“In most cases, when you order merchandise and it’s going to be shipped FedEx, you already have a tracking number that you can click on and it should already have your information. So if they’re asking you for your address, your phone number, your credit card number or whatever it is they’re requesting that’s a warning sign. They should already have that information," Million says.
If you’re getting a request for money and you’re asked to send it over right away, or in the form of gift cards, there’s a good chance that’s a scam.
