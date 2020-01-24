2nd Annual Gumbo Run scheduled for Feb. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2nd Annual Gumbo Run is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 and is being put on by the Scotlandville Professional Academy Consortium (PAC) and Geaux Get Healthy, A Project of Healthy BR.
The run will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will start at Scotlandville Magnet High School, located at 9870 Scotland Ave.
The run is part of the Geaux Get Health Zone Initiative for the Scotlandville and north Baton Rouge areas as part of Healthy BR’s mission to improve health and wellness in the community.
The first Gumbo Run was held in 2019 and was the first 5k to be held in the Scotlandville/north Baton Rouge communities.
Proceeds from the race will go towards supporting the Academies of Finance, Health Science and Information Technology. The money will go towards professional development for teachers, supplies for students, and work-based learning initiatives inclusive of internships.
To register for the run, sign up online here, or in person at the school. For more information, call Paul Jackson at Scotlandville Magnet High at 225-775-3715 or email pjackson@ebrschools.org.
