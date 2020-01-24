Man dies at hospital after injured in shooting off Terrace Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after he was shot near Terrace Avenue on Friday, Jan. 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
At 4:39 a.m., paramedics found Julius Williams lying on the street with gunshot wounds at the Terrace Avenue and McCalop Street intersection.
Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police say.
Police do not know the motive of the shooting and have not identified a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
