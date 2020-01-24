LSU basketball returns to SEC/Big 12 Challenge Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU basketball returns to the SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge Saturday when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the University of Texas in the Frank Erwin Center.
The game, part of 10 pairings between Southeastern Conference and Big 12 teams, will tip at just after 1 p.m. CT on ESPN (Paul Sunderland and Fran Fraschilla) and will be broadcast.
This will be the 31st time the teams have met but the first time since Dec. 10, 2006, in Houston when Texas was a 76-75 decision. The teams have not met in Austin in over 20 years as Texas won a 69-63 decision in 2007.
The Longhorns have the lead 5-4 all-time in games played in Texas.
LSU is currently 14-4 overall and 6-0 in SEC play after another close conference win against over Florida 84-82.
The Longhorns are currently 12-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 after a 97-59 loss to No. 14 West Virginia on Monday, Jan. 20.
“We’re excited to be in the SEC Big 12 Challenge. We hadn’t been in this thing in a few years. We’re excited that we get to be in it and represent the SEC which will be good. It’s a good opportunity for us. In our non-conference we haven’t played as well as we needed to,” said head coach Will Wade.
LSU is 1-2 in three SEC/Big 12 events with Texas 3-3 in six appearances. Of course, one of the storylines in this matchup is the first meeting as head coaches between Coach Will Wade of LSU and Shaka Smart of Texas. The two were both on Coach Oliver Purnell’s staff at Clemson before Coach Wade served as an assistant coach at VCU on Smart’s staff there.
After the road game, LSU will return to conference play with two home games. The Tigers will take on Alabama, Wednesday, Jan 29 and then Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.