LSU Baseball Fan Fest postponed due to rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Baseball Fan Fest was scheduled to happen on Sunday, Jan. 26 has now been postponed to Saturday, Feb 1.
According to a Tweet from LSU baseball Gates to Alex Box Stadium will open at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Admission is free for the Fan Fest, and gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. CT next Saturday. Fans will be allowed to watch the Tigers engage in a scrimmage that starts at 2 p.m.
From 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., fans may tour the stadium’s facilities that showcase the success of the program and the operation of the best venue in college baseball.
Among the facilities included in the tour are the playing field and dugouts; the team locker room; the weight training center, pitching lab, and batting cages; and the LSU Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
LSU players and coaches will be available to sign autographs during the stadium tour. Free 2020 LSU baseball schedule posters will be given away during the event, and fans are permitted to have one item signed per person during the autograph session.
2020 LSU Baseball First Pitch Fan Fest at Alex Box Stadium - Saturday, February 1
1 p.m. - Gate 2 opens for Batting Practice; Silent Auction opens
2 – 3:30 p.m. - LSU Baseball Intra-Squad Scrimmage
3:30-3:45 p.m. - Remarks from coach Paul Mainieri and selected players
3:45 p.m. - 2020 LSU Baseball Hype Video
4 p.m. - Stadium Tour begins and continues until 5:30 p.m.
5 p.m. - Silent Auction closes
5:30 p.m. - Fan Fest ends
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.