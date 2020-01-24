Lion dance entertains Baton Rouge students ahead of Chinese New Year

BR FLAIM celebrates Chinese New Year
By WAFB Staff | January 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 4:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at the Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet, or FLAIM, enjoyed a special lion dance performance the day before the Chinese New Year.

The performance was a part of the school's Chinese culture celebration, and 2020 is the year of the rat.

Students spent the day learning about Chinese New Year traditions and ate a traditional meal for lunch.

The performance was done by the Southern Lotus Lion Dance Association.

